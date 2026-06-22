Cubs vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 22

The New York Mets return home for the first of a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

The Mets strung two wins together in the middle of their road trip, but dropped the first two in Cincinnati and the last two in Philadelphia.

Chicago is now on the road after taking two of three from the Rockies and splitting a rain-shortened series against the Blue Jays.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Mets on Monday, June 22.

Cubs vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+131)

Mets +1.5 (-159)

Moneyline

Cubs -125

Mets +104

Total

8.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Cubs vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.26 ERA)

Mets: Kodai Senga (0-5, 9.00 ERA)

Shota Imanaga might be finding a groove. Since allowing 26 runs across four starts, he’s allowed just one run on seven hits in 10.2 innings in his last two starts. Granted, those both came against the Rockies, but he could be back in form.

Kodai Sengai returned from the injured list last week but didn’t look any better than his putrid starts in April. He only allowed two hits, but both of those were home runs, and he walked four batters in four innings against the Reds.

Cubs vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, SNY

Cubs record: 40-37

Mets record: 34-43

Cubs vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Crow-Armstrong OVER 1.5 Bases (-106)

Pete Crow-Armstrong is on fire right now. The Cubs outfielder is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 20 for 42 with five home runs, four doubles, and two triples in that span. He has a hit in 22 of his last 23 games, going 40 for 97 in that span as well.

I’ll back PCA to stay hot against a pitcher in Senga who has struggled in every start this season.

Cubs vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Mets return home after getting throttled by the Phillies. They lost 15-3 on Saturday and then 6-2 on Sunday Night Baseball. New York went just 2-4 on its six-game road trip.

Chicago had its series finale against Toronto rained out on Sunday, so the Cubs had an unexpected day off to get to New York while the Mets waited around for their game against the Phillies last night.

Shota Imanaga has allowed just one run in 10.2 innings in his last two starts, while Kodai Senga allowed four runs on two hits (two home runs) with four walks in four innings against the Reds in his return from the injured list.

The Mets are just 6-13 vs. LHP this season, with the Cubs 32-26 vs. RHP. I’ll take the Cubs as slight road favorites tonight in Queens.

Pick: Cubs -125

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