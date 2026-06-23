Cubs vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 23

The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets will try to start their series on Tuesday night after rain got in the way on Monday. There is still a bit of rain in the forecast tonight, but they might be able to work around it.

The Mets are back at home after a 2-4 road trip, including getting outscored 21-5 in their final two games in Philadelphia.

Chicago is on the road after a 3-2 homestand, which saw its final game rained out on Sunday as well.

The Cubs swept the Mets at Wrigley Field back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Mets on Tuesday, June 23.

Cubs vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-228)

Mets -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Cubs -102

Mets -119

Total

8.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

Cubs vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Edward Cabrera (4-4, 5.21 ERA)

Mets: Kodai Senga (0-5, 9.00 ERA)

Edward Cabrera has allowed 15 ER in 13.1 innings since returning from the injured list. He did have a solid start (5.1 IP, 2 ER) against the Rockies in the middle there, but then Colorado tagged him for five runs in 4.1 innings last time out.

Kodai Senga only allowed two hits in his return from the injured list, but they were both home runs, and he was done in by his four walks in four innings as well.

Cubs vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, SNY

Cubs record: 40-37

Mets record: 34-43

Cubs vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Crow-Armstrong OVER 1.5 Bases (+100)

I’m running back my prop pick from last night’s rainout.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is on fire right now. The Cubs outfielder is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 20 for 42 with five home runs, four doubles, and two triples in that span. He has a hit in 22 of his last 23 games, going 40 for 97 in that span as well.

I’ll back PCA to stay hot against a pitcher in Senga who has struggled in every start this season.

Cubs vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Cubs and Mets will try to start their series tonight after getting rained out on Monday night.

Edward Cabrera has not looked like himself since returning from the injured list. He’s allowed 15 ER in 13.1 IP, although he did throw six innings of three-run ball against the Mets back in April. Still, he’s quite a few starts removed from that.

Kodai Senga is on a similar path. He struggled prior to going on the injured list and allowed four runs in as many innings in his return. This is actually the same pitching matchup as we saw on April 17, and while Cabrera fared well, Senga allowed seven runs (six earned) in 3.1 innings in a Cubs blowout win.

I see another high-scoring game tonight in Queens, as long as the rain holds off.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-104)

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