Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7

The Chicago Cubs hit the road for a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles after an up-and-down homestand.

The Cubs swept the Padres, but then scored just one run in their first two games against the Cardinals. They bounced back on Sunday, though, with a 6-4 win, and were off on Monday ahead of this series.

Baltimore is back at home after a quick trip to Cincinnati. They won the first two games against the Reds before falling 3-2 on Sunday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Orioles on Tuesday, July 7.

Cubs vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+138)

Orioles +1.5 (-167)

Moneyline

Cubs -115

Orioles -105

Total

9.5 (Over +101/Under -122)

Cubs vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (3-1, 5.08 ERA)

Orioles: Shane Baz (4-8, 4.19 ERA)

Matthew Boyd allowed five runs in four innings four starts ago. Since then, he’s allowed a total of five runs in 15.2 innings against the Diamondbacks, Mets, and Padres. He threw seven shutout innings against the Orioles last August.

Shane Baz had a bounce-back effort last time out, allowing two runs on four hits in seven innings against the White Sox. He had allowed five runs in as many innings in his previous start against the Angels. Baz got roughed up by the Cubs last year to the tune of five runs on six hits in 2.1 innings.

Cubs vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, MASN

Cubs record: 50-40

Orioles record: 42-49

Cubs vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Crow-Armstrong OVER 1.5 Bases (-102)

Pete Crow-Armstrong has raised his batting average nearly 40 points and his slugging percentage over 80 points in less than a month. Since June 10, the outfielder is 35 for 88 with eight home runs, six doubles, and two triples for a .398 batting average and .784 slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong has gone OVER 1.5 bases in five of his last six games, and 18 of 23 during that stretch. I’ll take these pick’em odds for him to do it again tonight in Baltimore.

Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

The Cubs hit a bit of a road bump in St. Louis, but they came back nicely with that win on Sunday and now head to Baltimore to face a struggling Orioles squad.

Sure, Baltimore won three of its last four games, but that came after a four-game losing streak.

The Orioles are just 10-16 vs. left-handed starters like Boyd this season, with the Cubs 38-29 vs. RHP.

I’ll back the better team as a slight road favorite tonight.

Pick: Cubs -115

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