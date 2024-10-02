Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Francisco Lindor in Mets-Brewers Game 2)
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff action featured just two home runs – both by the San Diego Padres – with a few low-scoring games across the slate.
With teams using the best pitchers, since they only need two wins to advance to the ALDS and NLDS, it’s going to be harder to find players with favorable matchups to go deep.
Still, I think there are players worth targeting tonight, including New York Mets star Francisco Lindor, who has homered in two of the last three days.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+350)
- Vinnie Pasquantino to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Since returning to the lineup last Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, Francisco Lindor has hit two home runs, one against Milwaukee and one against the Atlanta Braves to send the Mets to the playoffs.
On the season, Lindor has 33 home runs, including 22 against right-handed pitching while posting a slash line of .277/.351/.485 against them.
He’s in a favorable spot against Brewers starter Frankie Montas, who comes into this game with a 4.84 ERA on the season. Montas has given up 24 homers in 30 outings, and Lindor is 4-for-12 with four walks against the righty in his career.
He’s a solid bet to go deep this evening.
Vinnie Pasquantino to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Kansas City Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino returned to the lineup on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk in the 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
While we may be asking a lot of Pasquantino to go deep against O’s starter Zach Eflin, I can’t help but fall in love with this price for a player who hit 19 home runs in 131 games this season.
Against right-handed pitching, Pasquantino socked 15 homers and hit .267 in 382 at bats.
While Eflin has been great since joining the O’s – posting a 2.60 ERA – he’s still given up 22 homers in 33 starts this season.
At +650, I’ll take a shot on the Royals youngster to go deep this afternoon.
