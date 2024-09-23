Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Ketel Marte, Masataka Yoshida in Four-Game Slate)
The final week of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is upon us!
There are several teams still battling for a playoff spot – or at least playoff position – heading into this week, but there are only four games in action on Monday.
While the limited slate gives us way fewer options to bet in the home run prop market, there are still a couple of players that I believe are worth a bet – especially with the pitching staffs they’re facing.
One of those players is All-Star Ketel Marte, who is coming off a home run on Sunday for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona needs Marte to stay hot since it has just a two-game lead on the final wild card spot in the NL.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Sept. 23
- Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+450)
- Masataka Yoshida to Hit a home Run (+600)
Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Marte may be the hottest hitter in baseball right now.
Over the last week, he’s hitting .348/.500/.913 with four home runs in just six starts.
Now, Marte gets to face a young pitcher in San Francisco Giants righty Hayden Birdsong, who has allowed 10 homers in 14 starts in 2024.
Birdsong enters this game with a 4.74 ERA, and Marte has been good from both sides of the plate this season, hitting 18 homers against righties and 17 against lefties.
The Giants’ bullpen is also beatable, as it has allowed 68 homers in the 2024 season. I’ll trust Marte to stay hot with limited options to bet on Monday.
Masataka Yoshida to Hit a home Run (+600)
Boston Red Sox slugger Masataka Yoshida has a great matchup on Monday against a pitcher that he has been successful against in his short MLB career.
Yoshida and the Sox are facing Toronto Blue Jays righty Chris Bassitt, who comes into this game with a 4.16 ERA, allowing 18 homers in 30 appearances in 2024.
In his career against Bassitt, Yoshida is hitting .375 (6-for-16) with one double and an .813 OPS. While he doesn’t have a homer against Bassitt, the Blue Jays righty is clearly a pitcher that Yoshida sees well.
To top it off, Toronto’s bullpen has allowed the most home runs (89) in baseball this season.
I don’t mind a 6/1 shot on Yoshida to hit his 11th homer of the season.
