Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Mookie Betts, Pete Alonso in NLCS Game 6)
A trip to the World Series is on the line in Game 6 of the NLCS, as the Los Angeles Dodgers hold a 3-2 lead over the New York Mets.
With a win, Los Angeles would face the New York Yankees in the World Series, but a loss would send us to a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday.
It doesn’t get much better than that, and there are plenty of stars in this matchup who are looking for a signature postseason moment to keep their team alive in October.
Every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite players to bet on to hit a home run, and Game 6 of the NLCS is no different.
Here’s one Met and on Dodger to consider betting on tonight.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Oct. 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Pete Alonso has homered in four of his last 10 playoff games, setting the Mets up in a great spot in Game 5 with a first-inning three-run blast to dead center field.
Now, Alonso and the Mets have to face a bullpen game from the Dodgers in Game 6, but they beat Los Angeles in Game 2 when the team used this strategy, scoring seven runs in the process.
Alonso has just four hits in this series, but he clearly saw the ball well in Game 5. I don’t mind taking a shot on him given his clutch homers (against Milwaukee, Philly, and Los Angeles) so far this fall.
Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+500)
If you’re looking for a player with a prime matchup in Game 6, look no further.
Los Angeles star Mookie Betts has dominated New York lefty Sean Manaea in his career, going 10-for-32 (.313) with a 1.153 OPS. Over those 32 at-bats, Betts has two doubles, two triples, three home runs, and eight runs batted in.
The star outfielder was great against lefties in the 2024 regular season, hitting .308 with a .852 OPS.
At +500, he’s a terrific value on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
