Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Tommy Pham Undervalued, Bet on Juan Soto)
After a four-game MLB playoff slate on Wednesday, we’re back to just two games – both in the ALDS – on Thursday.
The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers took 2-1 series leads in their respective matchups on Wednesday night, and now they’ll look to close things out on Thursday night.
New York is favored to do so with Gerrit Cole on the mound, while oddsmakers are expecting the Cleveland Guardians to force a winner-take-all Game 5 with Detroit on Saturday.
Every day in the MLB playoffs, the SI Betting team gives out a few players to bet on to hit a home run, but we’ve seen just 13 total runs in the Cleveland-Detroit series. In fact, the Guardians haven’t scored in back-to-back games, making it tough to wager on a player to go deep.
So, I’m focusing on the Yankees-Kansas City Royals matchup for today’s home run picks.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, Oct. 10
- Tommy Pham to Hit a Home Run (+900)
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+480)
Tommy Pham to Hit a Home Run (+900)
Could you find a better value than Tommy Pham on Thursday night?
The Kansas City Royals veteran is a Gerrit Cole killer – going 11-for-29 against him in his career with a pair of home runs.
Cole struggled in Game 1, allowing seven hits and two walks across five innings, with multiple Royals putting good swings on him.
I expect Pham – who did not start on Wednesday – to be back in the lineup to face Cole tonight.
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+480)
Yankees slugger Juan Soto picked up three hits in Game 1 of this series when Wacha was on the mound, and he’s hitting .400 in his career (2-for-5) against the Kansas City right-hander.
The Royals have been careful with Soto, walking him several times in this series, especially with Aaron Judge (who has struggled against Wacha) looking awful at the plate.
Still, I like Soto at nearly 5/1 odds to go deep on Thursday night.
He crushed 41 homers in the regular season, and he and Giancarlo Stanton have been the two most consistent hitters in this Yankees lineup so far in the postseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.