Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit Home Run vs. Blue Jays)

The weekend is here which means we have a loaded slate of MLB games for us to watch and bet on.

As we always do on Fridays, we're going to try to get our weekend started on the right foot by cashing in on a couple of home run bets. There are three players I'm targeting to hit a dinger tonight, including Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Otto Lopez Home Run (+750)

Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+420)

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+300)

Otto Lopez Home Run (+750)

The Miami Marlins are set to face the Chicago Cubs today, who are starting Shota Imanaga on the mound. While the lefty starter has a solid 4.01 ERA, he has struggled when it comes to giving up home runs this season. He has given up 1.98 dingers per nine innings pitched, which is the seventh-highest rate amongst pitchers with 80+ innings pitched.

To try to cash in on that, I'm going to bet on Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins. He is one of their best hitters against left-handed pitchers, with his slugging percentage improving from .421 against right-handed pitchers to .500 against lefties.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+420)

No starting pitcher in baseball has allowed home runs at a higher rate this season than Jameson Taillon, who has allowed 2.79 home runs per nine innings pitched. He will get the start for the Blue Jays tonight, so we should all be jumping on a player on the Royals to go deep.

The player I'm going to bet on is Bobby Witt Jr., who is third on the odds list to hit a home run for the Royals despite having the second-highest slugging percentage at .447. He's in a great spot to hit his 17th home run of the season tonight.

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+300)

The White Sox have a three-way tie for the lead in home runs, with Munetaka Murakami, Colson Montgomery, and Miguel Vargas all having 29 dingers this season. Despite that being the case, Vargas has the longest odds of the three of them tonight when they take on the Minnesota Twins, so that's the player I'm going to back.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins tonight and he has allowed 1.53 home runs per nine innings pitched.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!