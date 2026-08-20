Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Isaac Paredes to Hit Home Run vs. Angels)

We walked away with a nice profit from yesterday's edition of the Daily Dinger, cashing in on Yandy Diaz to hit a home run for the Tampa Bay Rays at +590.

Let's keep the good times rolling today. With it being a shorter slate of games on Thursday, I'm going to target just two players to go deep. If even one of them does, we'll end the day with a little bit more money in our bankroll.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+384) via DraftKings

Isaac Paredes Home Run (+500) via FanDuel

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+384)

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Atlanta Braves today, and while he has a solid 3.82 ERA, he has had a problem giving up home runs this season, allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Miguel Vargas of the White Sox to hit a dinger in this interleague matchup. Vargas has hit 28 home runs this season, and he's second on the team in slugging percentage at .490.

Isaac Paredes Home Run (+500)

The Houston Astros should be able to rack up some runs early in tonight's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Grayson Rodriguez (7.17 ERA) gets the start for LA, and he's allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. Let's bet on Isaac Paredes to hit a home run off him tonight. He only has 16 home runs this season, but he has a slugging percentage of .421, which tells me that more home runs are in his future. +500 is a fair price on the third baseman.

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