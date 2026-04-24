Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Kyle Schwarber, Aaron Judge, Oneil Cruz)

The balls should start flying out of the yard as the weather heats up.

At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a trio of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Friday, April 24.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, April 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+290)

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+296)

Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+278)

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+290)

Kyle Schwarber has been one of the few bright spots for the Phillies so far this season. Schwarber has eight home runs on the season, including one against Braves starter Grant Holmes last week.

I know the Phillies are cold, and Schwarber is in an 0 for 8 slump, but he’s a true three-outcome player who we’re getting good odds on for home to hit a home run against a starter he just took deep last weekend.

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+296)

Aaron Judge has been heating up in recent weeks. After hitting three home runs in his first 14 games, he has six home runs in his last 11 contests.

Judge didn’t hit a home run in the three-game sweep at Fenway Park, but now we’re getting nearly 3/1 odds for him to go deep in Houston.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed a home run in each of his last two starts. I’ll take a stab at Judge to go deep tonight.

Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+278)

When Oneil Cruz gets a hold of one, you know it. And he got a hold of one in each of the last two games, giving him three home runs in his last six contests.

Brandon Woodruff is a tough starter for Cruz to face, but he just took Jacob deGrom deep yesterday.

I’ll back Cruz to stay hot with a home run in Milwaukeee tonight.

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