Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Home Run Picks for World Series Game 1)

The Milwaukee Brewers powered their way to a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers for their first World Series appearance since 1982. The Tampa Bay Rays then eliminated the Cleveland Guardians to make it back to the Fall Classic for the third time in franchise history, most recently losing in 2020.

The Brewers lead all teams in the playoffs with 10 home runs in just eight games, and the Rays aren't too far behind with seven home runs in nine contests.

I have a home run pick for both teams in Game 1 of the World Series tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Friday, Oct. 23.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Oct. 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yandy Diaz to Hit a Home Run (+900)

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+560)

Yandy Diaz to Hit a Home Run (+900)

There are a few Rays players with shorter odds to go deep tonight, most notably Junior Caminero at +541, but I’m going with a longshot in Yandy Diaz.

Diaz bats leadoff for the Rays and leads the team with two home runs as well. Both of those homers came in his last three games, and he’s gone 7 for 17 with three doubles and those two home runs in his last four contests.

To top it all off, Diaz has homered in three at bats against Jacob Misiorowski in his career.

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+560)

William Contreras has proven to be a big-game player for the Brewers in these playoffs. His three home runs trail only Ben Rice’s four this postseason, and he’s 11 for 30 with a 1.157 OPS to boot.

Contreras also hit 18 home runs in the regular season, 11 of which came at home. He, too, has had success against the opposing starting pitcher in his career, going 3-of-14 with two home runs against Nick Martinez.

Even if it’s Drew Rasmussen, Contreras is 2 for 5 with a home run against the right-hander.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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