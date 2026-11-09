Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Vikings in NFL Week 9)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has been dealing with a chest injury, and while he was limited in practice in the lead up to Week 9, he doesn't carry an injury designation for this matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

That's great news for the Bills, who are favored on the road in a battle between two 6-1 teams. Kincaid was seen in a non-contact jersey early in the week, but he returned to full practices on Friday and Saturday, setting him up to play his usual role against one of the best defenses in the league.

This season, Kincaid has played 66.0 percent of Buffalo's snaps, catching 27 of his 35 targets for 401 yards and two scores. He played a season-low 57.3 percent of the snaps in Week 8, so it's possible that Kincaid is playing at less than 100 percent.

Still, he should be heavily involved for a Buffalo offense that has been one of the top units in the NFL.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for Kincaid on Monday night.

Best Dalton Kinciad Prop Bet vs. Vikings in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dalton Kincaid OVER 3.5 Receptions (-132)

Kincaid has seen his role in the offense fluctuate in a big way during the 2026 season.

He had 14 targets and 12 receptions over the first two weeks, finding the end zone in Week 2. Then, he was targeted just seven times over the team's next three games.

After that, head coach Joe Brady said that Kincaid needed to be more involved, and the team has made a conscious effort to make that happen. The former first-round pick has been targeted 14 times in his last two games (Weeks 6 and 8), seeing six looks in his first game after the bye.

Kincaid has 11 catches for 124 yards and a score in his last two games, and he should remain a big part of the offense in a tough matchup against Minnesota. Kincaid has cleared this prop in every game where he’s seen more than three targets in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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