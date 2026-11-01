Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Bills in NFL Week 8)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is listed as questionable for Week 8 of the 2026 season due to a chest injury that he suffered late in the team's Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kincaid was limited at practice during the week, even though the Bills are comiing off their bye (in Week 7) ahead of this game against the Baltimore Ravens.

On the bright side, it appears Kincaid has a good chance of suiting up on Sunday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kincaid is "pretty confident" that he'll be able to play in this marquee matchup on Sunday.

Fowler: Dalton Kincaid (chest) "pretty confident" he should be able to play Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

Kincaid's presence would be a massive boost to a Buffalo passing game that has spent a good chunk of the season without No. 1 receiver DJ Moore (shoulder, questionable for this game). The Bills are always going to be dangerous with Josh Allen under center, but Kincaid is one of the more unique weapons at the tight end position in the NFL.

A former first-round pick, Kincaid can operate as a big-time pass catcher in 13 personnel, and he's already picked up 315 receiving yards and a score this season. Kincaid has brought in 23 of his 29 targets, and he's coming off an eight-target game in the team's last game against Las Vegas.

As long as Kincaid is able to play, he is an interesting prop target in Week 8.

Best Dalton Kincaid Prop Bet vs. Ravens in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+210)

Kincaid has just one touchdown for the Bills this season (in Week 2), but the Ravens have struggled to defend the opposition, allowing five tight end touchdown receptions in seven games.

Kincaid was an afterthought in the Bills’ offense in Weeks 3, 4 and 5, receiving just seven total targets, but Joe Brady made a point of getting him involved in Week 6.

The former first-round pick had eight targets, reeling in seven passes for 38 yards. While it wasn’t a huge day for Kincaid, he had a touchdown negated because of a penalty.

I’m buying the Bills star in this matchup, especially since the passing offense has run a lot smoother for Buffalo when he’s one of the top options.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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