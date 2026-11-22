Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller missed practice time ahead of Week 11 with a knee injury, and he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Waller was able to practice later on in the week, which is a positive sign for his chances of suiting up on Sunday.

Darren Waller (knee) questionable for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

According to Panthers beat reporter Joe Person, Waller told him on Wednesday that he plans on playing against Baltimore. Still, Carolina head coach Dave Canales only said that he was "very hopeful" that both Waller and Tommy Tremble would be able to suit up in Week 11.

Canales: 'Very hopeful' that TEs Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble will play vs. Ravens.

Waller told me Wednesday that he's playing. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 20, 2026

This season, Waller has appeared in nine games for the Panthers, catching 25 of his 39 targets for 323 yards and four scores. He's appeared in 50.2 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he's seen four or fewer targets in four of his last five games.

Waller may not be the best prop target on Sunday, even if he's able to play through his knee injury. The veteran tight end is set at +350 to find the end zone, which may be the best value bet for him against this Baltimore defense.

Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop for a Panthers pass catcher in Week 11.

Best Panthers Prop Bet vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for the Ravens vs. Panthers matchup, and he's expecting a bounce-back showing from Jalen Coker:

Jalen Coker Anytime Touchdown (+240)

Jalen Coker has just as many receiving touchdowns as Tetaiora McMillan this season, with three, but despite that being the case, his odds are significantly longer. That makes him a solid value play as him being the clear No. 2 option in this passing game. The Ravens' secondary hasn't been good this season, ranking 20th in opponent dropback EPA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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