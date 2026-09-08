The Most Bet-On Athletes in America: The Stars Driving the Prop Bet Boom

American sports wagering is a diverse landscape, offering bettors a huge range of different markets to choose from when backing their favorite teams and big games. Recently, however, there’s been a notable growth in the interest of placing bets on individual players rather than game outcomes.

The rise of prop betting shows one of the ways that bettors are jumping on one of the biggest trends in America, with player-specific markets exploding across sportsbooks. With players sometimes becoming more well known than the teams and franchises themselves, it’s no surprise to see them become a more popular choice for bettors to back.

To help understand which players are leading the conversations of prop betting, we’ve created a Prop Bet Index that combines social conversation over the last year and Google search demand across the last two years. By looking at both these factors, we can pinpoint which athletes are generating the most prop-bet interest.

America’s Most Popular Prop Bet Athletes

When analyzing conversations on social media around the leading sports in America, it’s clear that experienced and decorated names reign supreme. The overall leader of the index, and in the NBA, is none other than the legendary LeBron James (41), with Aaron Rodgers (42) ranking first for the NFL, and Shohei Ohtani (32) dominating interest in the MLB. Each of these players has spent years at the top of their sports, establishing themselves as elite players.

Other patterns have also emerged, with eight of the top 20 players coming from the NFL, while the NBA accounts for over half the overall top 20 players.

Let’s now have a more in-depth look at America’s most popular prop bet athletes.



Sports Illustrated

#1 LeBron James – 76ers

He may be in his forties now, but LeBron James is still America’s biggest prop-betting superstar, dominating interest across all sports.

Now entering his 23rd NBA season, LeBron has easily demonstrated an unprecedented level of longevity during his career and is still producing top performances to this day. Throughout his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, LA Lakers, and now the Philadelphia 76ers, he’s managed to play more regular season games than any player in NBA history – again showing just how durable and consistent he is.

With his lengthy career, he’s become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer - racking up over 43,000 regular-season points - and made himself the all-time leading scorer in the playoffs as well. Considering he’s spent a huge part of his career with the Lakers, his move to the 76ers is easily one of the biggest stories in the NBA – especially with the level of media attention he receives.

As LeBron is also one of the most versatile players in the NBA, he’s an ideal pick for prop bettors due to contributing heavily in all areas including points, rebounds, and assists. Because he’s likely to produce returns in at least one aspect of the game, he’s unsurprisingly a popular bet.

He may have fewer prop bet searches than stars in the NFL, but with around 16,000 social media betting conversations including him in their discussions, he dominates in other areas.

#2 Aaron Rodgers – Steelers

Taking the number two spot on our Prop Bet Index is the NFL’s Aaron Rodgers, who’s managed to accrue an enormous amount of interest, with 23,100 Google searches. Another experienced legend in his sport, Rodgers is still one of the most recognized names within the NFL despite being 42. With a lasting legacy and huge reputation, Rodgers is able to attract significant interest from bettors, regardless of the Steelers’ form.

Like LeBron, Rodgers has spent over two decades in his respective sport and is now heading into his 22nd NFL season – making him one of the league’s most experienced quarterbacks. In this time, he’s managed to throw more than 66,000 career passing yards and over 500 touchdown passes, which places him among the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history. After many years of consistently putting up impressive numbers, Rodgers is exactly what prop bettors are looking for.

Over his career, he’s become one of the most decorated players in his position, being a four-time NFL MVP and being named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Aside from individual accolades, he managed to lead the Green Bay Packers to victory in the Super Bowl XLV in 2011, beating his future team.

Regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, Rodgers has been able to generate prop betting interest even if his team isn’t performing well.

#3 Patrick Mahomes – Chiefs

Another star from the NFL also makes the top three, with Patrick Mahomes generating 18,830 searches – emphasizing his status as one of the biggest attractions in American sports. Despite not being quite as old as the first two, the 30-year-old quarterback is regarded by many as the current face of the league.

Mahomes is currently one of the most wagered-on quarterbacks, with his passing yards and touchdown props being sportsbook staples. His career has seen him accrue more than 35,000 passing yards and over 260 touchdown passes, highlighting the high level he’s performed at so far.

The Chiefs seeing lots of recent success certainly helps his case, with the team reaching seven consecutive AFC Championship Games during his tenure as a starting quarterback. The Chiefs have also won three of the five Super Bowls they’ve played in since Mahomes has been on the team, establishing something of a modern dynasty.

Sitting in the prime of his career, a combination of Mahomes’ current performance and historic achievements sets him apart as an ideal candidate for prop betting.

#4 Shohei Ohtani – LA Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani is the fourth-highest player on the index, becoming the first superstar from the MLB to appear so far. The Japanese hitter and pitcher is easily baseball’s most unique prop-betting player, given that he attracts interest in more than one role. His excellence in multiple roles is able to create more betting opportunities than almost any athlete in America!

Because of his ability to play at an elite level as both a hitter and a pitcher, he can generate interest in both offensive and pitching markets, contributing on both sides of the ball.

The four-time MVP and two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers has over 300 MLB home runs and has helped to redefine baseball with his versatility.

#5 Luka Doncic – LA Lakers

The top five is completed by the Lakers point guard, Luka Doncic. The 27-year-old is one of the biggest names in the NBA and his profile only rose after he joined the Lakers in February 2025. Doncic is able to contribute in many different ways, impacting games through points, rebounds, and assists – making him another who gives bettors multiple markets to bet on.

Throwing his success into the mix as well just furthers his case, as the Slovenian is a five-time NBA All-Star and former Rookie of the Year, with many even considering him to be the next face of the NBA once players like LeBron come to the end of their careers.

The NFL’s Biggest Prop Betting Stars

If we have more of a focus on the NFL specifically, let’s look at the players generating the highest prop-betting interest here. The pattern is similar throughout, however, with quarterbacks dominating interest due to them touching the ball every play:

Sports Illustrated

Aaron Rodgers – Steelers

After ranking second in the overall index, Aaron Rodgers leads the way for NFL prop-bet interest. With more than 23,000 searches in relation to prop bets, Rodgers is clear at the top of the NFL – with over 2,000 searches more than Mahomes in second place.

As there’s so much search interest in Rodgers, it seems to show that bettors are actively seeking information before they place their wagers and are potentially attempting to inform their decisions.

As mentioned before, a large reason for the prop-betting appeal Rodgers has comes from his experience and the established record he brings.

Patrick Mahomes – Chiefs

Ranking third in the whole index, Mahomes is able to push into second position for the NFL alone. He may be behind Rodgers overall, but on social media he’s the league’s most consistent prop-betting attraction, recording 6,620 social media prop bet conversations over the last two seasons.

Again, with his elite consistency and the dynasty that he’s established with the Chiefs, he’s a popular pick among fans and bettors.

Jayden Daniels - Commanders

Though the other two may be expected to feature inside the top three, Jayden Daniels is perhaps more of a surprise inclusion. After a hugely impressive rookie season in 2024, he was able to record the most points per game and highest pass completion percentage by any rookie in the NFL’s history. However, after suffering many injuries in 2025, he struggled much more in his sophomore season.

As an emerging star, he’s a perfect example of how young, high-potential players can rapidly put themselves among the betting favorites – receiving 11,690 searches on Google alone.

There is a growing interest in young quarterbacks like Daniels, with Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Jaxson Dart also appearing in the top 20 NFL players for prop betting interest. Their emergence highlights the speed at which young stars can grab bettors’ attention and add themselves into the betting favorites mix.

The NBA’s Biggest Prop Betting Stars

Now looking more closely at the NBA, we can see which basketball stars feature in the top three for prop betting interest. Players from the NBA occupy over half of the top 20 (12/20), which is potentially due to the daily game volume creating huge prop-betting opportunities. With specific stats such as PRA (points, rebounds, and assists) becoming particularly popular, bettors are more aware of player-specific betting markets:

Sports Illustrated

LeBron James – 76ers

As he already features in the overall top spot, LeBron is no surprise inclusion as the player attracting the most prop betting interest in the NBA. The clear number one, LeBron’s combined 16,000 prop bet-related social conversations and 5,000 searches position him as the athlete and NBA player with the most interest in the index.

His longevity, consistency, and all-round global fame set him apart from the rest, making him a popular prop betting pick.

Luka Doncic – LA Lakers

Another appearing in the top five overall is Luka Doncic, who places second in the NBA for prop betting interest. As a statistical monster who contributes to all aspects of the game from points to rebounds and assists, he offers bettors a range of markets. With 14,000 prop bet social media conversations, he’s only second to LeBron, and his 1,250 Google searches place him highly as well.

Considering his future as the potential new face of the NBA, Doncic is also one of the most recognizable stars in the league, which makes him one of the more obvious candidates for bettors to choose.

Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

He may only be 22 years old and at the beginning of his career, but Victor Wembanyama is already ranking third for prop bet interest. With his unique skill set being driven by his 7ft 4in frame, he combines elite shot-blocking and rebounding ability with top-level passing and shooting.

Wembanyama is one of the league’s most versatile players as he isn’t limited to specific positions because of his size – creating multiple betting market opportunities like Doncic does.

Interest in the French basketball star also comes from his high potential and what he might go on to achieve. With so much interest in the player he might become, bettors can speculate about his future, which is likely what’s led to the 12,000 social media conversations around Wembanyama bets.

MLB’s Biggest Prop Betting Stars

Moving onto baseball and the MLB, prop bets work slightly differently, with events being far more individual and event-driven as opposed to a player’s overall statistical output. Bettors have the ability to choose specific markets such as home runs, strikeouts, total bases, and hits, which, combined with the intense 162-game schedule, offers a constant stream of markets and betting opportunities.

Sports Illustrated

Shohei Ohtani – LA Dodgers

Also appearing in the top five across all American sports, Ohtani tops the MLB as the baseball star with the most prop betting interest. His 16,000 social media conversations are nearly double that of second-placed Aaron Judge, showing large waves of interest.

Again, his versatility benefits his prop bet value, which helps his appeal to both casual and serious bettors.

Aaron Judge – NY Yankees

Behind Ohtani is the Yankees’ Aaron Judge, who offers tremendous value with his home run props, which remain among baseball’s most popular wagers. Judge is a constant focus for bettors interested in long-ball markets, largely due to his reputation as one of baseball’s premier power hitters. Looking at both his consistency and game-changing abilities, few are as reliable as he is, making him a safe and popular betting choice.

With 10,000 social prop betting conversations about him, he’s only second to Ohtani in the MLB. His prop bet searches were also strong, as he recorded 1,250 – the third-highest in Major League Baseball.

Kyle Schwarber – Philadelphia Phillies

Certainly more of a surprise inclusion is Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies considering that there are more globally recognized stars that may be expected to appear here instead.

Unlike Aaron Judge, Schwarber’s interest doesn’t come from consistency, but rather his ability to produce huge and explosive performances. The potential he has to hit a home run makes him a slightly riskier but extremely rewarding player to place prop bets on, as everything can change with just one swing of his bat.

His 8,600 social media mentions mean he ranks third behind Ohtani and Judge, with his 1,100 Google searches being the fourth-most in the MLB.

Why do certain stars dominate prop betting?

Though not always the case, we can see patterns of certain age groups or positions dominating the prop betting conversations and searches.

Veterans and more experienced players commonly feature at the top of the rankings, with the likes of LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers being prime examples. The pair sit as the top two on the index, with both being over the age of 40 – highlighting a potential link between established players and prop bet interest.

Experience and a proven track record are invaluable when looking to place prop bets, as consistency shows whether or not a player could be good value for money. Inexperienced and younger players are less likely to be spoken about as they’ve not had the chance to show they can offer consistent returns.

Bettors evidently prefer superstar athletes whose performances have a direct impact on the game or who have statistics that are easy to track. Popular superstars and household names offer exactly that, giving both familiarity, easy statistics, and more consistent returns. So, seeing the likes of LeBron, Rodgers, and Ohtani makes sense given their reliability. Special exceptions certainly happen, though, with young superstars with high ceilings like Wembanyama proving bettors can be swayed by incredible talents.

Looking at the NFL in particular, we can see how quarterbacks are a position that crops up frequently. Considering how involved quarterbacks are in each phase of play in the NFL, their popularity is unsurprising given how many betting opportunities they occupy.

Interestingly, while the NBA is dominated by stars, the MLB’s biggest stars attract disproportionate betting attention. Ohtani’s able to break this pattern though, attracting great interest from his talents as both a batter and a pitcher.

Prop Betting and Sports Fandom

As sportsbooks continue to expand and add more player-specific markets, the line between sports fandom and player-focused betting is becoming increasingly blurred. The Prop Bet Index shows that today's biggest betting stars aren't necessarily teams, they're individual athletes.

As it turns out, these individual athletes are rarely new and exciting rookies, but rather some of the most established and well-respected names in American sports. Does this mean Americans are betting with their hearts over their heads, or is there sensibleness in putting faith in the players who have proven their excellence season after season?

The true answer is unclear. But what is clear to see is the fact that prop betting is thriving and only getting more popular with every passing year.

If you want to hop on the wave of interest in prop betting, have a look at the best football betting sites and the top NBA betting sites, so that you can find the best platform to place your sports wagers!

Methodology

To create this index, we researched the top 20 players in each major U.S. league according to major U.S. publishers and analyzed data of the starting players in frequently bet on positions (quarterbacks, batters etc.).

After finding out the top 20 players, we found the number of social media conversations in the last year and Google searches around these players in relation to prop bets across the last two years. If Google search results included inflating terms such as 'injury', 'rating' or 'highlights', they were manually removed from totals.

Each league's list represents the ten players with the most prop betting interest, putting a spotlight on the ever-growing prop bets craze in U.S. Sports.

All data accurate as of July 1st 2026.