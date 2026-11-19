Reinforcement are coming for the Houston Texans' backfield in Week 11.

Veteran running back David Montgomery, who has not played since Week 5, is set to return to action against the Indianapolis Colts. Montgomery has been sidelined by a groin injury, but he's off the injury report for Houston in this AFC South battle.

David Montgomery (groin) not listed on injury report for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 18, 2026

Montgomery's return comes at a perfect time for Houston, as Woody Marks (concussion) has been ruled out for this game. Marks has been handling the majority of the team's running back snaps over the last few weeks with Montgomery on the shelf.

After scoring three times in Week 1, Montgomery cooled off quite a bit for Houston over the next four weeks. He's averaging just 2.7 yards per carry this season, racking up 138 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards.

The Texans traded for the former third-round pick in the offseason, and he was expected to be the lead dog in this backfield. Now, Montgomery has a chance to reclaim that role against a Colts team that has struggled against the run in the 2026 season.

Let's take a look at my favorite prop bet for the Houston backfield in this primetime matchup in Week 11.

Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Colts in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

David Montgomery OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-130)

Montgomery has not played since Week 5, and he only has one game all season (Week 1) with more than 14.5 carries.

Yet, I think he’s a great prop target in Week 11 with Marks (concussion) sidelined.

The veteran running back handled the majority of the running back snaps in three of his first four games this season, and he should handle a pretty major workload against an Indy defense that is allowing 4.8 yards per carry this season – the fourth-most in the NFL.

Houston hasn’t been able to run the ball very effectively in the 2026 season, so I’d much rather take a prop tied to Montgomgery’s volume rather than bet on his yardage totals in Week 11.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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