Is David Montgomery Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Texans in NFL Week 7)

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery is set to miss a second game in a row on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Houston has officially ruled Momtgomery out with a groin injury, and it appears his status for Week 8 could be in question after he failed to practice this week. According to head coach DeMeco Ryans earlier this month, Montgomery's injury is "week-to-week," and there isn't a firm timetable yet for his return.

David Montgomery (groin) won't play Week 7, per @AaronWilson_NFL. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 23, 2026

For now, the Texans will rely on Woody Marks and Jawhar Jordan (six carries in Week 6) to lead the backfield with Montgomery out. Houston hasn't been a great rush offense this season, as C.J. Stroud has really carried this team during a shaky 2-4 start.

On the bright side, the Texans have won back-to-back games, and they're heavily favored on Sunday even with Montgomery sidelined.

Houston acquired Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions in the offseason, and the veteran back had a huge showing in Week 1, handling 20 carries and scoring three total touchdowns.

He has struggled since then, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry for the season. Overall, Montgomery has 52 carries for 138 yards and two scores to go along with seven catches for 67 yards and a score.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for this Houston offense with the starting running back out on Sunday.

Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Giants in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Woody Marks OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-109)

Marks is easily the biggest beneficiary of Montgomery's absence, as he's handle 15 carries in each of his last two games, rushing for 62 yards against Tennessee and 56 against Jacksonville. He played over 77 percent of the snaps in both games, a sign that he'll handle close to an every-down role in Week 7.

While the matchup against Jacksonville last week was a tough one for Marks, the Giants are a much worse run defense, ranking 31st in the league in yards per carry allowed (5.0) and 29th in EPA/Rush.

So, if Marks sees a similar workload, he should be in the mix to clear this line on Sunday afternoon. He's only averaging 3.5 yards per carry, so there is some risk in this prop, but I'll bet on the usage for Marks being enough in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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