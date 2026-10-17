Is David Montgomery Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 6)

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a groin injury.

Montgomery went down in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, leading to Woody Marks carrying the backfield in the win. Marks played over 80 percent of the snaps in that matchup, and he should handle the majority of the workload in this AFC South battle.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Montgomery is "week to week" with his injury, which means he could miss more time beyond Week 6.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he considers RB David Montgomery’s groin injury to be “week to week”. pic.twitter.com/2uyZCODiH6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

Houston acquired Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions in the offseason, and the veteran back had a huge showing in Week 1, handling 20 carries and scoring three total touchdowns.

He has struggled since then, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry for the season. Overall, Montgomery has 52 carries for 138 yards and two scores to go along with seven catches for 67 yards and a score.

Houston is an underdog without the veteran running back in a key AFC South battle on Sunday.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for this Houston running game with Montgomery on the shelf.

Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Woody Marks OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-117)

With Montgomery sidelined due to his groin injury, Marks should have a massive role in Week 6.

Last week, Marks carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards in the win over Tennessee, playing well over 80 percent of Houston’s snaps. While the Texans have become a pass-first team in the 2026 season, Marks should monopolize touches in this backfield.

Jacksonville is No. 1 in the league in EPA/Rush this season, so I prefer Marks’ attempts over any yardage number in this Week 6 matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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