Is De'Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4)

San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (ankle) missed two games in the Western Conference Finals, but he returned in Game 3, playing 31 minutes in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During Game 3, Fox exited after Lu Dort rolled up on his injured right ankle, but he returned to play in the final quarter. Fox is now off the injuyr report for Game 4 on Sunday night, though head coach Mitch Johnson said he's expected to play.

Johnson: De'Aaron Fox (ankle) expected to play on Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 23, 2026

The All-Star guard was originally injured in the team’s series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he aggravated the issue in the team’s Game 6 win to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Game 4 is a must-win matchup for the Spurs, as they want to avoid falling in a 3-1 series hole after losing Game 3. So,

San Antonio is set as a 1.5-point favorite in Game 4 — the same line as Game 3. That’s a good sign for Fox’s availability, as San Antonio was a 6.5-point underdog on the road in both Games 1 and 2 without him.

Even with Fox returning in Game 3, the most trustworthy guard in the prop market may be Stephon Castle. He’s handled a major workload this postseason, and Fox’s high-ankle sprain is certainly something he could aggravate during Game 4.

Here’s how I’m betting on the Spurs in the prop market in Sunday’s matchup.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Thunder

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stephon Castle OVER 6.5 Assists (-114)

Stephon Castle has been asked to carry a massive playmaking load in the postseason, especially in this series with De’Aaron Fox missing two games and Dylan Harper getting banged up in Game 2.

Castle has 11, eight and seven dimes so far in this series, and he averaged 7.4 assists per game in the regular season.

So, this prop is simply asking Castle to reach his season average, and he’s playing a ton of minutes (34 or more) in this series.

Turnovers have been an issue for Castle, but he’s averaging nearly 12 potential assists per game in the playoffs. He’s worth a look in a must-win matchup in Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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