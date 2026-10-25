Is Deebo Samuel Sr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Falcons in NFL Week 7)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, and it's going to sideline him for a second game in a row on Sunday.

The 49ers officially ruled out Samuel and veteran receiver Mike Evans for their Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The team is hoping to get Christian Kirk (questionable) back in action to fix some of their receiver issues.

49ers ruled out Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2026

Samuel returned to the 49ers -- the team where he had the best seasons of his career -- in the 2026 seasn. He immediately slotted into a do-it-all role for Kyle Shanahan in this offense, catching 16 passes and receiving nine carries over his first five games.

So far in 2026, Samuel has 206 receiving yards, three receiving scores and 78 rushing yards. He has played 56.9 percent of San Fran's offensive snaps in the games he's appeared in.

Hopefully, Samuel is getting closer to a return for a banged up San Francisco offense, but the fact that he did not practice this week is an ominous sign for his Week 8 status.

When it comes to Sunday's game against Atlanta, the SI Betting team has a prop for this 49ers offense even with two key weapons in Evans and Samuel sidelined.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Falcons in NFL Week 7

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for Week 7 in his Player Prop Countdown column , and he’s still buying Brock Purdy even with the 49ers short-handed at receiver:

Brock Purdy OVER 238.5 Pass Yards (-115)

The Falcons' secondary is in a tough spot heading into this week. C.J. Henderson was limited at practice on Wednesday, and A.J. Terrell isn't quite ready to return from his stint on the IR. That leaves their defensive backfield susceptible, especially when facing an MVP candidate in Brock Purdy.

Purdy has gone over 238.5 passing yards in three of his six games this season and I see no reason why he can't do it again on Sunday. Atlanta is coming off a performance where they allowed Caleb Williams to complete 30-of-36 passes for 305 yards.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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