Is Deshaun Watson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Saints in NFL Week 9)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol in the lead up to Week 9 of the 2026 season, making him a long shot to start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

However, Watson cleared the protocol on Saturday, which would allow him to play on Sunday -- if the Browns want him to. Officially, Watson is still questionable for this matchup.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson now has cleared concussion protocol and remains questionable for Sunday’s game at New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2026

According to Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start get the start in this game over Watson. The Browns seem to have game planned for Sanders to start, but it's interesting that Watson -- who practiced Friday -- could be active as the backup.

#Browns Deshaun Watson has been cleared from the concussion protocol and remains questionable for the #Saints game. Shedeur Sanders will start the game. Watson will make the trip. Details to come soon. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 7, 2026

In the 2026 season, Watson has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven scores and three interceptions. He's also carried the ball 51 times for 217 yards and a score. The former Pro Bowler has not found his form from his time with the Houston Texans, but he's proven to be the best option at quarterback for Cleveland in 2026. So, it's surprising that he's not starting now that he's been cleared from the concussion protocol.

The Browns are off to a 5-3 start and firmly in the mix to make the playoffs in the AFc, yet they're three-point underdogs in this matchup with Sanders set to start.

Cleveland opened as a 2.5-point underdog in Week 9, so the move in the odds at DraftKings clearly shows that the betting market values Watson more than Sanders.

A former fifth-round pick, Sanders has made multiple starts in his career, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares on the road in his first start of 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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