Deshaun Watson Injury Update Causes Major Shift in Browns vs. Saints Odds for NFL Week 9

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been placed in concussion protocol, shifting the odds for the team's matchup with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the 2026 season.

Watson took a big hit in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was cleared to return to the game. Unfortunately, the veteran quarterback started feeling concussion symptoms on Monday night and reported them to the team on Tuesday.

Deshaun Watson has been placed in concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/ViiyRHMct8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 4, 2026

As a result, the Browns are now 3-point underdogs on the road against the Saints in Week 9. Cleveland opened as a 2.5-point underdog in Week 9, so this move is either a sign that oddsmakers think Watson will still have a shot to play Sunday, or it shows how little a gap there is between Watson and backup Shedeur Sanders.

The former Colorado star briefly played in Week 8 against Pittsburgh, and Sanders started several games as a rookie during the 2025 season.

The Browns are off to a 5-3 start this season, and Watson has led five fourth-quarter comebacks to keep the team in the playoff hunt in the AFC. With Lamar Jackson (thumb) sidelined for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland's playoff chances improved despite a loss to Pittsburgh in Week 8.

The Saints (2-5 this season) are coming out of their bye week and looking to stay in the mix to win the NFC South this season. New Orleans is 0-4 straight up at home, so bettors may want to consider the Browns to at least cover the spread -- even if Watson doesn't play.

In the 2026 season, Watson has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven scores and three interceptions. He's also carried the ball 51 times for 217 yards and a score. The former Pro Bowler has not found his form from his time with the Houston Texans, but he's proven to be the best option at quarterback for Cleveland in 2026.

Watson should be viewed as highly questionable for Sunday's matchup, as he'd need to clear concussion protocol to have a chance to play.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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