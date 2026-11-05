Deshaun Watson Injury Update Points to Shedeur Sanders Starting; Odds vs. Saints Shift

The Cleveland Browns may have their backup quarterback under center in Week 9 of the 2026 season against the New Orleans Saints.

Starter Deshaun Watson was placed in concussion protocol this week after experiencing symptoms on Monday night, setting the stage for second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders to make his first start of the season. The Browns (5-3) are in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC, but they've seen their odds against the Saints shift quite a bit.

Cleveland opened as a 2.5-point underdog in Week 9, but oddsmakers at DraftKings have already moved the Browns to three-point dogs and could move them even further if Watson is unable to clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game.

According to Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Browns head coach Todd Monken made it sound like Sanders would be getting the start against New Orleans.

Todd Monken makes it abundantly clear that it will be much harder for Deshaun Watson to make it back for the #Saints after suffering the concussion vs. the #Steelers because he won't have the reps during the week. He's making it sound like Sanders will start. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 4, 2026

While Watson hasn't been elite in the 2026 season -- he's 29th amongst quarterbacks in EPA/Play (min. 50 plays) and 23rd in success rate -- he has led the team to five fourth-quarter comeback wins.

Watson has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven scores and three interceptions. He's also carried the ball 51 times for 217 yards and a score.

Sanders appears to be a downgrade from Watson based on the latest odds, though oddsmakers may not be closing the door on the veteran quarterback suiting up just yet after Monken said that Watson was feeling "a lot better" on Wednesday.

Browns coach Todd Monken said Deshaun Watson will be in meetings this week as he works through the concussion protocol.



“He felt a lot better today.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 4, 2026

Still, it's likely that the Browns close as underdogs in this game even though they're 5-3 and New Orleans is just 2-5 this season. The Saints are coming out of a bye week, and they should be in a better spot at home against a Cleveland team that hasn't been great on offense even with Watson at the controls.

The Browns have a real shot to make the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens falling off in the AFC North due to Lamar Jackson's injury, so they're hoping that Watson can return sooner rather than later. For now, bettors should operate as if Sanders will get the start in Week 9.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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