Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Miami Marlins won Tuesday’s series opener with the Arizona Diamondbacks with a strong offensive showing, scoring 10 runs to win yet another one of Max Meyer’s starts.

Now, Miami is set as a small underdog at home on Wednesday with Ryan Gusto set to take the mound against Arizona’s Ryne Nelson.

Gusto has made just three appearances this season, including one start as an opener, and he’s struggled to the tune of a 10.80 ERA.

Nelson (4.60 ERA) hasn’t been a whole lot better, ranking in the 21st percentile in expected ERA in the 2026 season.

Arizona is still two games over .500, but it has been slumping as of late, dropping seven of 10 games to fall 8.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Can the D-Backs bounce back on Wednesday to even this series?

Let’s take a look at the latest betting odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this National League clash.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+145)

Marlins +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks: -112

Marlins: -107

Total

8.5 (Over -104/Under -116)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.60 ERA)

Miami: Ryan Gusto (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV/DBACKS.TV

Diamondbacks record: 34-32

Marlins record: 32-35

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Xavier Edwards to Hit a Home Run (+1020)

In today’s best home run prop picks for SI Betting , I shared why Edwards is a sneaky long shot against the D-Backs:

If you’re looking for a long shot bet, Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards fits the bill on Wednesday night.

Edwards is taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks and righty Ryne Nelson, who has allowed 15 home runs and ranks in the seventh percentile in ground-ball percentage in 2026. Nelson has a 4.60 ERA, and he’s given up nine homers over his last seven starts.

While Edwards isn’t a power hitter, the Marlins star does hit for average. He’s posted a .306 batting average, .846 OPS and is hitting .308 over the last two weeks. The power (six home runs) hasn’t been a strong suit for Edwards, but at +1020, he’s at least worth a shot against a home-run prone pitcher.

Still, since this is such a long shot I’d only recommended a very small wager on this play.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 16 runs in Tuesday’s season opener, and I’m going to bet on some early offense on Wednesday night and take a “Yes Run First Inning” bet.

The Marlins have allowed or scored a run in the first inning in nearly 38 percent of their home games, and they have the seventh-highest YRFI percentage in MLB this season.

Now, the D-Backs have only hit the YRFI in around 29 percent of their games, but Nelson has struggled in the opening frame in 2026, posting a 6.57 ERA.

Gusto only has one start as an opener, but he allowed three runs in that frame and has an ERA north of 10.00 in 2026.

Since I don’t trust either start on Wednesday, I don’t mind taking a shot on a team scoring in the first frame, especially since Gusto has given up six runs in five innings of work in 2026.

Pick: YRFI (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .