Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction: Bet This Brett Baty Prop in Wednesday's Series Finale

The New York Mets opened their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a walk-off win on Tuesday night. They’ve now won four games in a row after losing three straight.

Ryne Nelson and David Peterson are each looking to settle in in their third starts of the season. Both starters have had their struggles to begin the year.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on Wednesday, April 8.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-188)

Mets -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +117

Mets -141

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-1, 5.79 ERA)

Mets: David Peterson (0-1, 4.66 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): ARID, SNY

Diamondbacks record: 5-6

Mets record: 7-4

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Brett Baty OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+116)

Bret Baty is looking to put it all together this year after a few middling seasons to start his career. He’s done well so far, with a hit in every game he’s started. However, he’s 0 for 5 in the two games in which he came off the bench as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game.

Baty has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in all of his seven starts though. He is 9 for 31 with 6 runs scored and 5 RBI in those seven games. He’s batting fifth today between Luis Robert Jr. and Mark Vientos against Arizona.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

The Diamondbacks are still searching for their first road win of the season after getting swept by the Dodgers to open the year and dropping the series opener last night. Unfortunately for them, I think they’ll still be looking for it after today’s game.

The Mets are suddenly hot and Peterson threw 5.1 shutout innings in his first home start of the season. He also allowed just 3 ER in 11 IP in two starts against the Diamondbacks last season.

Pick: Mets -141

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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