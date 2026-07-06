Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 6

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres enter this week’s four-game set with identical records, although they’ve gotten there in different ways recently.

Arizona hits the road after a 3-3 homestand, while the Padres are back in San Diego after a trip they’d like to forget. The Friars got swept by the Cubs and then lost the first three to the Dodgers before a 5-2 win on Sunday night.

The NL West rivals split a two-game set in Arizona back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Padres on Monday, July 6.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+168)

Padres +1.5 (-206)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +103

Padres -124

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.40 ERA)

Padres: Walker Buehler (5-4, 4.61 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt returned to the big leagues with a solid start last week. He allowed just a solo home run on three hits in 5.1 innings against the Giants.

Walker Buehler is looking to shake off by far his worst start of the season. He allowed nine runs on seven hits (three home runs) in just four innings at Wrigley Field. He had allowed a single run in each of his five starts in June.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): ARID, SDPA, FS1

Diamondbacks record: 44-45

Padres record: 44-45

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Walker Buehler UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-154)

I’m throwing Buehler’s last start at Wrigley Field out the window. Sure, he allowed nine runs in four innings, but the Cubs went on to score 23 runs in the game. That’s not a typo: 23.

Buehler has allowed UNDER 2.5 earned runs in 11 of 17 starts this season. That includes seven of nine starts at Petco Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Getting back to Petco Park should help the Padres reset a bit. They’re 23-21 at home, and the Diamondbacks are just 17-25 on the road.

Buehler has allowed 16 ER in 46 IP (3.13 ERA) at home as compared to 26 ER in 36 IP (6.50 ERA) on the road this season.

I trust Buehler more than Pfaadt, and the Padres more than the Diamondbacks as a team, especially in San Diego.

Pick: Padres -124

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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