Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8

The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third game of their four-game set on Wednesday night on ESPN.

The Padres got shut out by Brandon Pfaadt and the Diamondbacks on Monday night, but bounced back with a 4-1 victory last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Padres on Wednesday, July 8.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-175)

Padres -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +119

Padres -143

Total

8.0 (Over -118/Under -102)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Jose Cabrera (0-1, 4.73 ERA)

Padres: Michael King (5-7, 3.52 ERA)

Jose Cabrera has been serviceable at best in his three starts for the Snakes. He allowed three runs on six hits in 3.1 innings last time out.

Michael King is looking to build on a strong start against the Dodgers. The Padres lost that game, but the right-hander only allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. He also had a quality start (6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 8 K, 1 BB) against the Diamondbacks back in April.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Diamondbacks record: 45-46

Padres record: 45-46

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael King OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-112)

Michael King punched out nine Diamondbacks in six innings back in April. He’s also recorded five strikeouts in each of his last three starts.

On the season, King has OVER 4.5 strikeouts in two-thirds of his starts. That includes 7 of 10 starts at Petco Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Both of these offenses have been scuffling as of late, so I love the UNDER tonight at Petco Park.

King should be able to go at least five or six innings with just a few runs against him at most, and Cabrera has been good enough to keep a struggling San Diego offense at bay.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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