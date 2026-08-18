Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Boston Red Sox started their series off with the Arizona Diamondbacks with a bang on Monday night, winning by a final score of 11-1.

They'll look to add another notch to their win column tonight as both teams continue to battle for a wild card spot in their respective leagues.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-152)

Red Sox -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +150

Red Sox -164

Total

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Merrill Kelly, RHP (8-10, 5.11 ERA)

Boston: Ranger Suarez, LHP (4-3, 3.25 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 18

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, NESN

Diamondbacks record: 66-60

Red Sox record: 67-58

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I made the case for betting on Wilyer Abreu to hit a home run:

The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Merrill Kelly against the Red Sox, which is great news for all Boston hitters. Kelly has a 5.11 ERA, but his xERA is 7.15, which tells us his advanced metrics are even worse than his ERA indicates. He also gives up 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 14th-highest rate amongst Major League starters.

With that in mind, I'm going to bet on Wilyer Abreu to hit a home run tonight. He is second on the Red Sox in both home runs (22) and slugging percentage (.473), so he has a chance to go deep against Kelly tonight.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Prediction and Best Bet

For today's edition of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year, I chose to put $25 on the OVER between these two teams.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 226



$25: Rodon O 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)

$25: Leahy O 5.5 Strikeouts (+114)

$25: DBacks/BoSox O 8 (-110)

$25: Angels/Astros U 9 (+105)



Yesterday: 2-1 (+$31.25)

Year-to-date: 383-406-13 (+$45.48) pic.twitter.com/uV4AIDtjFh — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) August 18, 2026

These have been two of the hottest offenses in baseball over the past month, ranking fifth and sixth in wRC+ in that time frame. Additionally, Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, whose 5.11 ERA should be even worse, considering it's backed by a 7.15 xERA and a 5.71 FIP.

For the Diamondbacks' offense, they're third in the Majors in wRC+ against left-handed pitchers, which will prove important tonight when they take on a lefty in Ranger Suarez.

All signs point to this being a high-scoring game, so I won't hesitate to back the OVER.

Pick: OVER 8 (-105) via FanDuel

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