Is Diontae Johnson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Broncos)

The Carolina Panthers will be without No. 1 wideout Diontae Johnson in their Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Veteran receiver Adam Thielen has also been ruled out for this game, making things tough on former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in his first start since Week 2.
Carolina is facing one of the best defenses in the NFL, as the Broncos rank No. 1 in yards per play allowed, No. 1 in net yards per pass attempt and No. 5 in scoring defense.
For Young, who was benched for veteran Andy Dalton earlier this season, this is one of the toughest tests to face without two starting wide receivers.
How should bettors wager on this game with the Panthers set as major underdogs?
There is one team prop that I think is worth exploring in Week 8.
Best Panthers Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Denver Broncos
Panthers Team Total UNDER 14.5 Points (-115)
In the first two games of the 2024 season with Young under center, the Panthers scored 10 points in a loss to the New Orleans Saints (now 2-5) and three points in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (now 3-3).
Carolina has failed to clear 14.5 points in two games with Dalton under center as well, but Young has really struggled in the NFL and now has to rely on subpar receiver options against the best pass defense in the league.
That’s a nightmare scenario.
Denver has led the Saints to 10 points, New York Jets to nine points, Tampa Bay Buccaneers to seven points and Pittsburgh Steelers to 13 points in its first seven games.
I can’t see Carolina clearing this team total, even if Young looks better than expected.
