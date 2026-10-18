Is DJ Moore Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Raiders in NFL Week 6)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver D.J. Moore had a consecutive games streak of over 90 games snapped in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Moore, who has been dealing with an AC joint injury in his shoulder, sat out Monday's win against L.A., the first time he's missed a game since the 2020 season.

After missing practice time early in the week, Moore is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

DJ Moore (shoulder) questionable for Week 6. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 16, 2026

Moore returned to practice on Friday, which is a positive sign for his chances of suiting up in this AFC battle.

The star receiver has not been himself since he went down in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, and he aggravated in the injury in Week 4, catching just one pass before exiting.

DJ Moore (shoulder) seen participating in practice Friday, per @JaySkurski. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 16, 2026

Overall, Moore has 12 catches (on 20 targets) for 178 yards and a score this season. He got off to a strong start with Josh Allen, finishing with 100 receiving yards in Week 1, but he's been in and out of the lineup over the last few weeks, playing less than 70 percent of the snaps in each of his last three games.

Since Moore's status is truly up in the air, he's a risky player to wager on in the prop market. So far this season, the star wideout has just two games with more than one reception, as his shoulder issue has knocked him out of Week 2 and Week 4.

DraftKings Sportsbook seems to believe that Moore has a good chance to play, as it has listed multiple prop bets for the former first-round pick.

Moore is set at 3.5 receptions (the OVER is -129), 47.5 receiving yards (the OVER is -114) and +235 to score a touchdown against the Raiders. Moore had 100 receiving yards and a score in Week 1, but he has just 78 receiving yards since, playing less than 40 percent of the Bills snaps in two of his four games.

Bettors may want to look elsewhere in the prop market, even though Moore is taking on a Raiders defense that is just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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