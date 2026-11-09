Is DJ Moore Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Vikings in NFL Week 9)

Buffalo Bills No. 1 receiver DJ Moore has dealt with a shoulder injury in the 2026 season, and he even went into the medical tent during Week 8.

However, Moore is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

DJ Moore (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Monday's game against the Vikings.



Via @BuffaloBillsPR pic.twitter.com/xISkSVftPW — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 7, 2026

That's great news for the Bills, who traded for Moore in the offseason to upgrade their receiving corps. Moore played over 65 percent of the snaps in Week 8, but he's only appeared in five games this season, exiting two early with shoulder issues.

Overall, Moore has 16 catches on 27 targets for 260 yards and two scores. He should have a big role against a Minnesota defense that is one of the best in the league in just about every statistical category.

Even though Moore has over 65 yards in all three games that he's been able to complete, he's not my favorite prop target for Buffalo in Week 9. The Bills have a few interesting pass catchers, and Moore may have a tough time putting up big numbers against the No. 1 defense in EPA/Pass.

Here's my favorite Bills prop bet for this Monday night matchup.

Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Vikings in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dalton Kincaid OVER 3.5 Receptions (-132)

This season, Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid has seen his role in the offense fluctuate in a big way.

He had 14 targets and 12 receptions over the first two weeks, finding the end zone in Week 2. Then, he was targeted just seven times over the team's next three games.

After that, head coach Joe Brady said that Kincaid needed to be more involved, and the team has made a conscious effort to make that happen. The former first-round pick has been targeted 14 times in his last two games (Weeks 6 and 8), seeing six looks in his first game after the bye.

Kincaid has 11 catches for 124 yards and a score in his last two games, and he should remain a big part of the offense in a tough matchup against Minnesota. Kincaid has cleared this prop in every game where he’s seen more than three targets in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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