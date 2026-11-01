Is DJ Moore Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Bills in NFL Week 8)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore has not played since Week 4 of the 2026 season due to a shoulder injury, and he was a limited participant at practice in the lead up to Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Moore has only missed two games for Buffalo since the team had a bye in Week 7, and he's officially questionable for Sunday's game.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Moore expects to play in this matchup with the Ravens, barring a setback. The star wideout suffered an AC joint injury in Week 2, and he's been battling the injury ever since.

Bills DT Ed Oliver is good to go, no injury designation, as he makes his return this week. Big one for Bills as they try to pressure Lamar.



WR DJ Moore is listed as questionable but to he expects to play Sunday barring any setback. Obvious boost for Josh Allen. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 30, 2026

Moore opened the season with a huge game against the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for 100 yards and a score. Since then, he has just seven total receptions and played under 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Weeks 2 and 4 due to the shoulder injury.

So, more is a bit of a risky prop target on Sunday, as there is always te possibility that he could aggravate the issue again. Still, the veteran receiver is a big upgrade to a wide receiver room that has relied heavily on Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Josh Palmer so far this season.

The Bills also use their tight ends quite a bit, including Dalton Kincaid (questionable, chest), who happens to be one of my favorite prop targets on Sunday.

Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Ravens in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+210)

Kincaid has just one touchdown for the Bills this season (in Week 2), but the Ravens have struggled to defend the opposition, allowing five tight end touchdown receptions in seven games.

Kincaid was an afterthought in the Bills’ offense in Weeks 3, 4 and 5, receiving just seven total targets, but Joe Brady made a point of getting him involved in Week 6.

The former first-round pick had eight targets, reeling in seven passes for 38 yards. While it wasn’t a huge day for Kincaid, he had a touchdown negated because of a penalty.

I’m buying the Bills star in this matchup, especially since the passing offense has run a lot smoother for Buffalo when he’s one of the top options.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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