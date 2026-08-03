Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs both made trades over the weekend that helped soften the blow of losing a series.

For the Dodgers, landing Tarik Skubal came during a sweep at the hands of the Red Sox, and the Cubs dealt for Kevin Gausman while losing two of three to the Yankees.

Los Angeles has now lost five of its last seven games and had a long flight after losing to Boston on Sunday night baseball.

The Dodgers took two of three from the Cubs back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Cubs on Monday, August 3.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+134)

Cubs +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Dodgers -126

Cubs +104

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (11-2, 2.88 ERA)

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.41 ERA)

Justin Wrobleski is expected to get the ball tonight for the Dodgers. He’s looking to bounce back from allowing five runs on seven hits (four home runs) in six innings against the Mariners last time out. The southpaw threw six shutout innings against the Cubs in April.

Matthew Boyd allowed four runs in 6.1 innings in his final start before the All-Star break. He’s been spectacular since then, though, allowing just two runs on 14 hits in 17 innings.

Dodgers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 3

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, MARQ

Dodgers record: 69-43

Cubs record: 63-49

Dodgers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-107)

Seiya Suzuki has been swinging a hot bat for the better part of a month. Since July 8, the outfielder is 25 for 94 (.321) with a 1.039 OPS. He’s scored 17 runs and driven in 19 during those 20 games.

Suzuki has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 17 of those 20 games, bringing him up to a 59% clip on the season. He’s also gone OVER 1.5 HRR in his last eight games at Wrigley Field.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I think there is some value in the Cubs tonight as home underdogs.

The Dodgers’ lineup is in a funk right now, and Boyd has been pitching well for Chicago. Add in Los Angeles’ late game on a getaway day, and we could very well see the Dodgers’ struggles continue against a strong Cubs squad.

Pick: Cubs +104

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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