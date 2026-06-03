Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers squeaked past the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night to even up the series at 1-1. The two NL West squads will face off in the third game of a four-game set tonight with Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the Dodgers.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this divisional matchup.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-120)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Dodgers -190

Diamondbacks +158

Total

OVER 9 (+100)

UNDER 9 (-120)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani, RHP (5-2, 0.82 ERA)

Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP (3-4, 5.16 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, DBACKS.TV, SportsNet LA

Dodgers record: 39-22

Diamondbacks record: 32-28

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Tucker OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+127)

Kyle Tucker hasn't lived up to expectations in his first year with the Dodgers, batting just .235 with an OPS of .715. With that being said, he should feel comfortable tonight against Zac Gallen. Tucker has a career batting average of .300 against Gallen. Now is the time to buy low on the Dodgers' outfielder.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I expect the Dodgers to cruise to victory tonight. The Diamondbacks have struggled significantly against right-handed pitchers this season, ranking 28th in wRC+ with an OPS of .673 against them. Now, they have to face a right-handed starter in Shohei Ohtani, who is having a season worthy of a Cy Young.

Ohtani has an 0.82 ERA on the year, while racking up 61 strikeouts.

Not only are the Diamondbacks going to struggle to rack up runs tonight, but they'll be rolling with Gallen on the mound, who has been abysmal this season with an ERA of 5.16.

The Dodgers have the best offense in baseball, and tonight have arguably the best pitcher in baseball on the mound against a pitcher with a 5.16 ERA. I'm going to take Los Angeles on the run line.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-120) via Caesars

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