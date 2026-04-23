Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23

Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants are looking to win a third game in a row against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have fallen into a tie with the San Diego Padres for the top spot in the NL West.

San Francisco has gotten off to a slow start in 2026, and Webb (5.10 ERA) hasn’t found a groove yet through five starts. He’ll go head-to-head with Dodgers righty Tyler Glasnow (3.24 ERA) on Thursday afternoon.

The Dodgers are 4-0 when Glasnow is on the bump this season, but their offense (No. 1 in MLB in OPS) has fallen silent in this series.

Can Shohei Ohtani and company turn things around to avoid a sweep?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this divisional battle.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+109)

Giants +1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -163

Giants: +135

Total

7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.24 ERA)

San Francisco: Logan Webb (2-2, 5.10 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 3:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Sportsnet L.A.

Dodgers record: 16-8

Giants record: 11-13

Dodgers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+291)

Looking for a potential long shot winner on Thursday? Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is one of my favorite home run prop targets because of his career success against Logan Webb:

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has just five homes so far this season, but I’m buying him against the San Francisco Giants and their ace – Logan Webb – on Thursday.

Ohtani has fared extremely well against Webb in his career, going 8-for-22 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks, posting a .364 batting average and a 1.254 OPS.

Webb doesn’t allow a ton of home runs – he’s only given up two this season – but he’s clearly struggled against Ohtani. It’s very rare to get the NL MVP at nearly 3/1 odds, so I’ll take a shot on him in this series finale on Thursday.

Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB best column why the Dodgers will avoid the sweep in this NL West clash:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dropped back-to-back games to the San Francisco Giants, scoring just one run over the first two games of the series.

On Thursday, the Dodgers are set as road favorites with Tyler Glasnow on the mound against Giants ace Logan Webb.

Webb has gotten off to a slow start in the 2026 season, posting a 5.40 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP, ranking in the 40th percentile in expected ERA and the 23rd percentile in expected batting average against.

So, can L.A. avoid the sweep?

Glasnow has been the better starter in 2026, posting a 3.24 ERA while ranking in the 85th percentile in expected ERA. The righty has led the Dodgers to a 4-0 record in his starts.

Even though the Giants have kept L.A. in check in this series, it has a far worse offense (26th in OPS compared to the Dodgers’ league-best OPS). I’ll trust L.A.’s bats to get going on Thursday to avoid a sweep.

Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-163 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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