Dodgers vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to stay hot as they hit the road for a weekend set against the Miami Marlins.

After a bumpy August and first few games in September, the Dodgers have now rattled off seven straight wins, including a 14-1 blowout against the Reds to cap off a 7-2 homestand.

Meanwhile, Miami has lost three in a row and six of its last seven.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Marlins on Friday, Sept. 11.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-118)

Marlins +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Dodgers -209

Marlins +171

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dodgers vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-1, 1.97 ERA)

Marlins: Ryan Gusto (1-4, 4.23 ERA)

Blake Snell has been fantastic since returning from injury. He’s allowed just three runs on 15 hits with 38 strikeouts and 12 walks in 29 innings (0.93 ERA) in his five starts.

Ryan Gusto saw his strong string of starts come to an end last time out as he allowed five runs on 10 hits in 4.2 innings against the Cubs.

Dodgers vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, MIAM

Dodgers record: 89-57

Marlins record: 72-75

Dodgers vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105)

Teoscar Hernandez is heating up at the right time for the Dodgers. He’s 18-for-35 (.514) with two home runs, three doubles, and one triple during his 10-game hitting streak. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in each of his last nine contests as well.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

I’m honestly a bit surprised that the Dodgers aren’t even bigger favorites tonight in Miami. They were over -300 favorites in their last two games, after all.

I’ll happily take this red-hot Dodgers team on the run line, even with Shohei Ohtani on the shelf. Snell should be able to quiet the Marlins while Los Angeles’ bats put up at least a handful of runs in Miami.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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