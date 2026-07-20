Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for some revenge against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Of course, the Dodgers eliminated the Phillies in last year’s playoffs, and they took two of three from Philadelphia earlier this season in Los Angeles.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from a loss on Sunday, although the Dodgers did also get an 8-2 victory in the first half of their doubleheader against the Yankees.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Monday, July 20.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers +1.5 (-175)

Phillies -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Dodgers +118

Phillies -142

Total

8.5 (Over -109/Under -111)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA)

Emmet Sheehan has allowed four ER in 14.2 innings across his last three starts after yielding six runs to the Orioles in 3.1 innings. This will be his first career start against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez got a full five-day rest after starting the All-Star Game on Tuesday. The Phillies are hoping that can help him bounce back from allowing 11 runs on 22 hits in 10.1 innings against the Royals and Tigers in his last two outings.

Dodgers vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Dodgers record: 63-37

Phillies record: 55-45

Dodgers vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tommy Edman OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105)

Tommy Edman isn’t one of the first handful of names that comes to mind when you think about the Dodgers, but he’s been a consistent producer this season.

After missing the first few months of the season due to injury, the infielder is batting .355 with a .957 OPS through 25 games. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six of eight games during his eight-game hitting streak, bringing him up to a 68% hit rate this season.

The switch-hitter is batting .364 vs. LHP and is 3 for 10 against Sanchez in his career.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Dodgers broke out for eight runs on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, but put up just two runs on Friday night and one run in the nightcap. They’ve now scored a total of 19 runs in their last six games, going 2-4 in that span.

The Phillies also only won the middle game of their series, beating the Mets 6-1 on Saturday with just one run scored in their two losses.

Emmet Sheehan has been good enough for the Dodgers, especially since the Phillies’ bats are struggling, and Cristopher Sanchez has a chance to show that the All-Star Game was simply an exhibition with a good performance against the top team in the league tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-111)

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