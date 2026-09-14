Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped back-to-back games over the weekend, yet they still have a nine-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West and are very close to clinching yet another division title.

L.A. has an easy series to open this week, as it’ll take on the Cincinnati Reds for a four-game set. Cincy is nine games under .500 and well out of a playoff spot (11 games back) in the National League with just under two weeks left in the regular season.

The Dodgers swept the Reds in a three-game set earlier this month, and they’re heavily favored on the road on Monday night.

Lefty Tarik Skubal (2.84 ERA) gets the ball for the Dodgers in this matchup against Cincy southpaw Nick Lodolo (5.12 ERA), who has not found his peak form in 2026.

I’m fading Lodolo in the prop market, but I also have a pick for the outcome of this game. Let’s examine the latest betting odds, this pitching matchup and my picks for Game 1 between the Dodgers and Reds.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-131)

Reds +1.5 (+109)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -232

Reds: +188

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dodgers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Tarik Skubal (9-7, 2.84 ERA)

Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 5.12 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 6:40 p.m. ESt

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet LA, Gray Media, WXIX FOX19, Reds.TV

Dodgers record: 90-59

Reds record: 70-79

Dodgers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Will Smith to Hit a Home Run (+423)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why I’m buying Smith against Lodolo and the Reds:

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith missed a bunch of time this season with a neck injury, but he’s gotten hot as of late, hitting .286 with a home run over the last week (six games, four starts).

Smith takes on the Cincinnati Reds and lefty Nick Lodolo on Monday, a pitcher he’s had some success against in his career. Smith is 1-for-5 with a homer against Lodolo, and the Reds southpaw has given up 17 homers in 18 appearances this season.

Over his last four starts, Lodolo has allowed five homers and has a 7.50 ERA.

This sets up pretty well for Smith, as he looks to get himself in a groove ahead of the playoffs. The three-time All-Star has just seven homers in 54 starts this season, which has led to oddsmakers pricing him pretty fairly in this series opener.

Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers have struggled to cover the run line as favorites all season long, but they did come through twice in their three-game set against the Reds earlier this month.

Lodolo lasted just 4.2 innings in his start against L.A. on Sept. 8, allowing three runs, five hits and three walks in a 3-2 loss. Meanwhile, Skubal had one of his best starts as a Dodger in that game, tossing 7.1 innings of two-run ball.

The Reds were able to cover the run line in that game, but they were outscored 20-4 in the other two games in that series. Cincy then allowed 20 and 13 runs in two of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers before a 4-3 win to close out that series.

I can’t trust this Reds offense, which ranks 28th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) against Skubal. The Dodgers lefty is one of the best pitchers in MLB, and he should be able to keep this offense in check for the second straight outing.

Plus, the Dodgers have covered at a much higher rate as road favorites (44.4 percent of the time) than they have at home (32.9 percent of the time) this season.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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