Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a playoff spot on Monday night, beating the Cincinnati Reds 4-1, their fourth win against the Reds this month.

These teams are playing a four-game set in Cincy this week, and the Dodgers are almost guaranteed to be favored in every game. L.A. has covered in over 44 percent of its games as a road favorite this season, and it has won by two or more runs in three of the last four matchups against this struggling Reds team.

Cincy is well out of the playoff race in the NL, and it is a +199 underdog on Tuesday with Rhett Lowder (5.81 ERA) on the mound against Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.62 ERA).

Lowder gave up seven runs in 3.1 innings in a 14-1 loss the last time he faced the Dodgers, and oddsmakers clearly are expecting a L.A. blowout in Game 2 of this four-game set.

Let’s check out the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday's clash.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dodgers -1.5 (-142)

Reds +1.5 (+118)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -246

Reds: +199

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Dodgers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (13-8, 2.62 ERA)

Cincinnati: Rhett Lowder (6-10, 5.81 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet LA, Reds.TV

Dodgers record: 91-59

Reds record: 70-80

Dodgers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+437)

Can Kyle Tucker get hot before the playoffs for L.A.? He’s coming off a home run on Monday, and I’m betting on him to go deep on Tuesday against Rhett Lowder and the Reds:

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker may be getting hot at the right time. He homered in the series opener with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, and Tucker is hitting .368 with three homers over the last week (six games, five starts).

So, I’m buying him on Tuesday night in Cincinnati against Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder.

Over the last three years, the fourth-most home runs in the league have been observed at Great American Ball Park compared to the average park, per Statcast, making this a great night for the Dodgers offense against a struggling young pitcher.

Lowder was rocked for seven runs in 3.1 innings when these teams met earlier in the month, and he has a 5.81 ERA this season. The righty has given up 17 home runs, and Tucker is 2-for-2 against him in 2026.

One thing I can’t look past are Tucker’s splits on the road vs. at home. He’s hitting just .187 at Dodger Stadium in 2026, but the four-time All-Star has a .266 batting average, an .827 OPS and 11 homers on the road.

I think he’s a great bet to stay hot as the Dodgers attempt to earn the top spot in the National League.

Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

I don’t love taking a run line bet at -142, but the Dodgers have dominated the Reds so far in September and won a low-scoring game with Tarik Skubal on the bump on Monday.

Yamamoto diced up Cincinnati for just one, 10K’s and three hits over seven innings in the 14-1 win earlier this month, and I expect a similar showing from the right-hander on Tuesday. This season, Yamamoto not only has a sub-3.00 ERA, but he ranks in the 88th percentile in expected ERA and the 82nd percentile in expected BAA.

So, he should shut down a Reds offense that is 29th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season.

Meanwhile, Lowder sits in the seventh percentile in expected ERA and the 10th percentile in expected BAA. The right-hander was rocked by the Dodgers in his last start and has a 7.07 ERA over his last 10 outings.

Cincy is somehow 6-4 in those games, but I’ll gladly fade the Reds against one of the best teams in MLB.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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