Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The New York Jets are looking to bounce back from a loss in New England when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets got a 17-12 win over the Browns two weeks ago, but came back down with a 26-19 road loss to the Patriots last week. They did cover the +7.5 spread, at least.

Meanwhile, Miami is coming off a bye week after starting the season 0-5. They lost 31-24 to the Bengals at home heading into the bye.

The Dolphins won both meetings against the Jets last year, though.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.

Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +4.5 (-102)

Jets -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +190

Jets: -230

Total

38.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Dolphins vs. Jets How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Dolphins record: 0-5

Jets record: 2-4

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Trends

The Dolphins are 2-3 against the spread this season.

The Jets are 2-4 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 3-2 in the Dolphins' games this season.

The UNDER is 4-2 in the Jets' games this season.

Dolphins vs. Jets Injury Reports

Dolphins Injury Report

Caleb Douglas – questionable

Reese Taylor – questionable

Justin Joly – questionable

Robert Beal Jr. – questionable

JuJu Brents – questionable

Michael Taaffe – questionable

Jonah Savaiinaea – questionable

Jets Injury Report

Adonai Mitchell – doubtful

Joseph Ossai – questionable

Dylan Parham – questionable

Breece Hall – questionable

Kiko Mauigoa – questionable

Dolphins vs. Jets Key Player to Watch

Geno Smith, Quarterback, New York Jets

Geno Smith revived his career in Seattle, put up a solid year in Las Vegas, and is now back where it all started with the Jets.

Smith has had a strong start this time around in New York, completing 122 of 177 passes for 1,336 yards and seven touchdown passes. Perhaps most importantly, Smith has thrown just one interception through six games.

That turnover did come last week in New England, though, as he completed 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown with that interception.

Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction and Pick

The Dolphins owned the Jets last year, but I don’t see that being the case this time around.

Miami has the advantage of a bye, but the Dolphins failed to score more than 13 points in any of their first four games this season. They did finally get to 24 points against the Bengals, but allowed 31 in that loss.

The Jets beat the Browns at home two weeks ago, and kept it close against the Packers in their home opener.

New York earned a 23-10 win in Tennessee to open the season, and I could see a similar result here.

Pick: Jets -4.5 (-118)

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