Dolphins vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3
The Dolphins travel out west to take on the undefeated Seahawks without its starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
With Tagovailoa likely out for this one with another concussion, where will the Dolphins offense turn to? I'm focusing on De'Von Achane in Miami's offense as well as the emerging Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the Seahawks to have a big afternoon.
Here's our three favorite prop bets for this Week 3 showdown.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. Seahawks
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
- De’Von Achane OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
- Zach Charbonnet UNDER 66.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
The breakout is coming.
Smith-Njigba had 12 catches on 16 targets last week against the Patriots, totaling 117 yards through the air in the Seahawks win last week.
The team will face a Dolphins team that is currently bottom five in EPA/Dropback so far this season, which should give Seattle plenty of opportunities to open up its pass-first offense.
JSN is getting too much volume to be below 50 yards, even if the Seahawks are likely going to win.
De’Von Achane OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
With Skylar Thompson in line to start this week, the Dolphins offense is going to revolve around the quick passing game, which means Achane’s usage should continue to be through the roof.
Achane may have had his highest rush count last week with 22, but has had seven targets in each game to start the season. With extra rest, Achane should be at full go in this one to help Thompson out of the backfield.
If seven targets is the norm for him, I’ll trust him to get over this pedestrian mark. He is averaging north of 72 per game so far this season.
Zach Charbonnet UNDER 66.5 Rushing Yards
Charbonnet stood in for Kenneth Walker as the bellcow running back last week, and the expectation is the same this week against the Dolphins.
He had 14 carries against the Patriots for 38 yards, who present a stiffer rush defense than the Dolphins, but this is projecting far too much of a bump in production against a well rested defense.
He will see a ton of volume, maybe the most of his career, but he hasn’t gone over this mark in his two year career yet. I’ll play to see it.
