DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

DR Congo and Uzbekistan are each trying to stay alive in the World Cup when they meet up on Saturday night.

DR Congo got a draw against Portugal before losing 1-0 to Colombia, while Uzbekistan lost 3-1 to Colombia and 5-0 to Portugal.

Let’s take a look at the odds for DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Saturday’s World Cup fixture.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

DR Congo -125

Uzbekistan +330

Draw +300

Total

OVER 2.5 (+100)

UNDER 2.5 (-125)

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Atlanta Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1/FOX One

DR Congo record: 0-1-1

Uzbekistan record: 0-0-2

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan: History and Tournament Results

This will be the first competitive match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

DR Congo

This is DR Congo’s second time at the World Cup after qualifying as Zaire in 1974. They scored their first goal and earned their first point in their draw against Portugal.

Uzbekistan

This is Uzbekistan’s first time at the World Cup.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Best Prop Bet

No Goalscorer (+1100)

I’m not confident enough to bet on anyone to score in this match, but this bet is appealing to me.

It’s not anything I’d throw more than a small bet on, as it can lose with one swift kick, but I could see both sides struggling to find the back of the net here.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Prediction and Best Bet

Both of these teams are just happy to be at the World Cup, but this is their first chance to really go against a similar opponent.

DR Congo is ranked 46th in FIFA and Uzbekistan is 50th.

I’ll take the UNDER 2.5 here, although a draw at this price could be worth a sprinkle as well.

Pick: UNDER 2.5 (-125)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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