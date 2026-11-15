Drake Maye Injury Update: Patriots Star Questionable With Ankle Injury, Crushing New England's Odds

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was injured on the team's first drive against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, suffering an ankle injury on a sack by Aidan Hutchinson.

Maye was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he was in visible discomfort on the sideline. The Patriots quarterback then went to the locker room before their second offensive series, forcing backup Tommy DeVito into the game at quarterback.

Drake Maye is headed to the locker room.



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/DlrMrpYMEZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2026

Maye is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury, which is a concerning sign for a New England team that already entered this game as an underdog.

The Patriots were trailing 7-3 when Maye left the field. The star quarterback completed three of his four passes for 48 yards and had one carry for 11 yards on New England's opening drive.

Status alert: Drake Maye (ankle) questionable to return Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

The Patriots have fallen to +371 in the odds at DraftKings to win this game, which translates to an implied probability of 21.23 percent.

In addition to that, Maye has fallen to +4500 to win the league's MVP award. The runner-up to win MVP last season, Maye had seen his odds drop after a multi-interception game in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers, but they've fallen even further with the quarterback in danger of missing the rest of Sunday's game.

New England entered this game with a 5-4 record, and it's danger of falling to .500 in Week 10 ahead of a Week 11 bye. If there's any silver lining for the Patriots, it's that Maye will have a week off next week to get healthy if he is unable to return to Sunday's game.

The SI Betting team will update this story with Maye's status going forward, as well as the latest odds for the Patriots to win this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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