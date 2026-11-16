Drake Maye Injury Update Tanks Patriots' Super Bowl Odds, Playoff Odds Entering Week 11

Getting back to the Super Bowl in the 2026 season is going to be even tougher than initially expected for the New England Patriots.

Mike Vrabel's team fell to 5-5 with a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and it lost quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury in the first series of that game. Even with the Patriots heading into a Week 11 bye, it appears that Maye is going to miss time, and potentially the rest of the seasn.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Maye is believed to have suffered a "significant" lower leg injury. This is a massive blow to New England's playoff hopes, as backup Tommy DeVito struggled in relief of Maye on Sunday.

Sources: #Patriots QB Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out an extended period of time.



It’s even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season. Maye came back from Germany and will seek more medical information. pic.twitter.com/jaOFw9qLGu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2026

ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up that report by sharing that the team is concerned that Maye suffered a fractured ankle in Week 10. That would knock him out indefinitely.

The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources. Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season. pic.twitter.com/54Znb8Xwug — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026

Oddsmakers have made a massive adjustment to New England's odds with Maye banged up, dropping the team from +4000 to +10000 to win the Super Bowl. DraftKings Sportsbook has also moved the Patriots to underdogs to make the playoffs, setting them at +350 after Sunday's loss.

That's a sign that Maye will miss at least a few games, and the Patriots are already a fringe playoff team at this point in the AFC. After Sunday's Week 10 action, New England holds the No. 8 seed in the AFC and wouldn't be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

So, it's hard to see the Patriots making a push to earn a top-seven spot with Maye out of the lineup.

This season, Maye has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,330 yards, 18 scores and 11 interceptions in 10 games. He has struggled with turnovers, but the former league MVP is still one of the best passers in the NFL.

New England's schedule is pretty daunting the rest of the way, especially if Maye doesn't return:

Week 12: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 15: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: @ New York Jets

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins

There's a real chance that New England is an underdog in four of those games, and it could be a dog in more if Maye doesn't return.

Right now, the teams favored to make the playoffs in the AFC are Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Denver, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh while the Browns (+100) are set at even money through 10 weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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