Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Playoffs Finals Game 2

The Golden State Valkyries are just three wins away.

Gabby Williams (26 points in Game 1) led the way for the No. 2-seeded Valkyries in Game 1 of the Finals, as Golden State allowed just eight fourth-quarter points to pick up a 17-8 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Atlanta is now an underdog on the road in Game 2 with the total set at just 151.5 points. The Valkyries are one of the best home teams in the WNBA, going 17-5 during the regular season and a perfect 5-0 in the playoffs. Both of these teams have been great in the postseason, losing just one game apiece.

Allisha Gray (hand) returned to action for the Dream in Game 1, leading the way with 19 points. However, the Atlanta offense struggled as a whole, hitting just 32.8 percent of its shots from the field and 16.0 percent of its 3-point attempts. That’s par for the course against the No. 1 defense in the league, and Atlanta needs to figure something out on the offensive end if it wants to win this series.

The Valkyries were a perfect 3-0 against the Dream in the regular season, so Saturday’s Game 1 was an extension of that dominance. Can Golden State take care of business in Game 2?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Dream vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream +2.5 (-115)

Valkyries -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dream: +114

Valkyries: -135

Total

151.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dream vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC, Peacock, E!

Series: Golden State leads 1-0

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Dream vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Gabby Williams 18+ Points (-154)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Williams once again in Game 2:

The Valkyries star has been on another level in the playoffs, and that continued in Game 1 of this series.

Williams finished with 26 points on 8-of-22 shooting (3-for-11 from 3) to pace Golden State in Saturday’s win. She’s now averaging 23.1 points on 18.4 shots per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.

Williams’ usage is way up from where it was in the regular season where she took 12.8 shots per game, and the Valkyries are relying on her as a go-to scoring option every night.

Her head coach, Natalie Nakase, had some high praise for the former UConn star after Game 1.

Natalie Nakase on Gabby Williams:



“One of the best players in the world, like hands down." https://t.co/LyQDDmxKEa — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) October 17, 2026

Against Atlanta during the regular season, Williams had 23, 16 and 19 points. She then easily cleared this number in Game 1 and led the Valkyries in shot attempts once again. During the playoffs, Williams has picked up at least 18 points in six of her seven games and hasn’t finished a game with less than 16 points. I’m going to keep riding this prop until the Dream prove they can slow Williams down.

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

I also bet on the winner of Game 2, and I’m eyeing the Valkyries to take a 2-0 series lead:

The Valkyries are the best 3-point shooting team in the WNBA this season, yet they shot under 22 percent from deep and struggled all over the place on offense in Game 1. Still, they found a way to win behind their No. 1 defense.

The one concern I have with Atlanta in this series is the team’s shooting (bottom half of the league in 3-point shooting and effective field goal percentage in the regular season), and it certainly was a problem in Game 1.

Rhyne Howard was just 3-for-14 from the field, Jordin Canada was 3-for-9 from the field and Gray was 5-for-19 despite leading the team in scoring. That’s a major concern, especially since the Valkyries had just as bad of a shooting game themselves – especially from 3.

All season long, Golden State has dominated at home, going 22-5 straight up (including playoffs). Ballhalla is gonna be rocking for Game 2, and I’m willing to take Golden State at this price – shorter than Game 1 – to take a 2-0 series lead.

Pick: Valkyries Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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