Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dream vs. Valkyries Game 2, Gabby Williams)

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals was a low-scoring affair, but the Golden State Valkyries took care of business at home to take a 1-0 series lead over the Atlanta Dream.

It was a banner day in Peter’s Points , as yours truly cashed the game pick (Golden State to win) and prop plays for Gabby Williams and Angel Reese. Can I keep the momentum going in Game 2?

The Valkyries are once again favored at home, where they are now 5-0 in the playoffs after an impressive 17-5 showing in the regular season. Golden State fell behind early – and entering the fourth quarter – but it held the Dream to just eight points in the fourth in Game 1 to steal a win.

Allisha Gray (19 points in Game 1) returned to the lineup for the Dream, but they struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 32.8 percent of their shots from the field and 16.0 percent of their 3-pointers as a team.

Atlanta is looking to bounce back in Game 2, and it’s been an elite road team all season, posting the best net rating on the road in the regular season. Can it at least cover on Monday?

Here’s a look at my favorite prop and a side for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 113-99 (-8.13 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 288-264-2 (-5.23 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Valkyries Moneyline (-135) vs. Atlanta Dream

Gabby Williams 18+ Points (-154)

Golden State Valkyries Moneyline (-135) vs. Atlanta Dream

I’m going back to the well and taking Golden State in Game 2.

The Valkyries are the best 3-point shooting team in the WNBA this season, yet they shot under 22 percent from deep and struggled all over the place on offense in Game 1. Still, they found a way to win behind their No. 1 defense.

The one concern I have with Atlanta in this series is the team’s shooting (bottom half of the league in 3-point shooting and effective field goal percentage in the regular season), and it certainly was a problem in Game 1.

Rhyne Howard was just 3-for-14 from the field, Jordin Canada was 3-for-9 from the field and Gray was 5-for-19 despite leading the team in scoring. That’s a major concern, especially since the Valkyries had just as bad of a shooting game themselves – especially from 3.

All season long, Golden State has dominated at home, going 22-5 straight up (including playoffs). Ballhalla is gonna be rocking for Game 2, and I’m willing to take Golden State at this price – shorter than Game 1 – to take a 2-0 series lead.

Gabby Williams 18+ Points (-154)

Can anyone stop Gabby Williams?

The Valkyries star has been on another level in the playoffs, and that continued in Game 1 of this series.

Williams finished with 26 points on 8-of-22 shooting (3-for-11 from 3) to pace Golden State in Saturday’s win. She’s now averaging 23.1 points on 18.4 shots per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.

Williams’ usage is way up from where it was in the regular season where she took 12.8 shots per game, and the Valkyries are relying on her as a go-to scoring option every night.

Her head coach, Natalie Nakase, had some high praise for the former UConn star after Game 1.

https://x.com/UnderdogWNBA/status/2111588838821056945

Against Atlanta during the regular season, Williams had 23, 16 and 19 points. She then easily cleared this number in Game 1 and led the Valkyries in shot attempts once again. During the playoffs, Williams has picked up at least 18 points in six of her seven games and hasn’t finished a game with less than 16 points. I’m going to keep riding this prop until the Dream prove they can slow Williams down.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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