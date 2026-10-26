Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Playoffs Finals Game 5

Game 5 of the WNBA Finals is set for Monday, Oct. 26, and the Golden State Valkyries are looking to defend home court and take a 3-2 series lead.

Golden State picked up a huge win on Saturday in Game 4, holding the Dream to just 62 points in a five-point win. The No. 1 defense in the WNBA now has Game 5 (and a potential Game 7) at home as it looks to win its first title in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese and the Dream had two big offensive games to take a 2-1 series lead, but they fell apart on offense in Game 4, shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 17.4 percent from 3. Golden State was just 4-for-25 from 3 in Game 4, yet it got enough stops to steal a win.

These two teams are extremely evenly matched, even though the Valkyries swept the regular season series. Oddsmakers have set the spread in Game 5 at just 1.5 points, and there’s a good chance that the Dream will be favored when this series shifts back to Atlanta for Game 6.

So, how should we bet on Game 5?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet, a game prediction and more for this WNBA Finals matchup.

Dream vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream +1.5 (-115)

Valkyries -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dream: -105

Valkyries: -115

Total

149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dream vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC

Series: Tied 2-2

Dream vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – out

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Dream vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rhyne Howard UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers (-126)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Howard in Game 5:

Rhyne Howard takes a ton of 3-pointers for Atlanta, and she shot 35.5 percent from deep during the regular season.

However, in the postseason, that hasn’t been the case. Howard is shooting 29.3 percent from 3 on just 6.4 attempts per game, and she’s yet to clear this line in the Finals.

In four games, Howard has gone 2-for-9, 1-for-5, 1-for-2 and 2-for-8 from deep, and she only has one game this postseason with three or more made 3-pointers.

During the regular season, the Valkyries were No. 1 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and opponent 3s made per game. I’m gladly taking the Dream star to fall short of this line in Game 5.

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

There has only been one game in this series that has gone over 149.5 total points (Game 3), and the Dream scored 97 points on their own in that matchup.

Outside of that, there hasn’t been a single other instance where a team reached 80 points, and both of these teams are shooting well under 40 percent from the field in this series.

The Valkyries and Dream both finished the regular season with top-five defenses, and the Valkyries have played at a slow pace all season long, which limits scoring for both sides.

I don’t see much changing in Game 5, especially in Golden State. 16 of the Valkyries’ 28 home games have hit the UNDER, and Games 1 and 2 finished with 132 and 144 combined points.

Bettors should continue to expect defense-first games the rest of this series.

Pick: UNDER 149.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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