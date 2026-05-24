Is Dylan Harper Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper suffered an adductor injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, but he played through the injury in Game 3.

Harper was clearly limited, playing less than 20 minutes, and he played behind both De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Stephon Castle. He entered Game 3 as questionable, and now the star rookie is off the injury report for Game 4. Head coach Mitch Johnson said on Saturday that Harper is expected to play on Sunday.

Johnson: Dylan Harper (adductor) expected to play on Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 23, 2026

The Spurs need as much as they can get from Harper, as they are clearly limited with their bench options compared to OKC. Harper scored 24 points in Game 1 as a starter, but he was forced to leave Game 2 early before coming off the bench in Game 3.

Even with Harper likely to play again in Game 4, the most trustworthy guard in the prop market may be Castle. He’s handled a major workload this postseason, and Harper is tough to trust if he’s going to be limited in his minutes.

Here’s how I’m betting on the Spurs in the prop market in Sunday’s matchup.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Thunder in Game 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stephon Castle OVER 6.5 Assists (-114)

Stephon Castle has been asked to carry a massive playmaking load in the postseason, especially in this series with De’Aaron Fox missing two games and Dylan Harper getting banged up in Game 2.

Castle has 11, eight and seven dimes so far in this series, and he averaged 7.4 assists per game in the regular season.

So, this prop is simply asking Castle to reach his season average, and he’s playing a ton of minutes (34 or more) in this series.

Turnovers have been an issue for Castle, but he’s averaging nearly 12 potential assists per game in the playoffs. He’s worth a look in a must-win matchup in Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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