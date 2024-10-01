Eagles Super Bowl Odds Crater Following Dismal Showing Against Buccaneers
Are the Philadelphia Eagles in trouble?
After entering Week 4 of the NFL season with +1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl, Philly has fallen to +1400 – in a tie with the Minnesota Vikings – after getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Eagles are at 2-2 and sitting in a tie with the Dallas Cowboys and behind the Washington Commanders (3-1) in the NFC East.
While this drop isn’t huge for Philly – it is still sixth in the odds to win the Super Bowl – it’s clear that there are some concerns about this roster.
The Eagles have narrow wins over the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, and their offense has not looked good for a big chunk of the 2024 season. Even though the Saquon Barkley signing has panned out, Philly is down both DeVonta Smith (concussion) and AJ Brown (hamstring) already this season.
Philly has a bye in Week 5, and it may be coming at the perfect time.
It gives Brown – who hasn’t played since Week 1 – a chance to get healthy, and the Eagles are undoubtedly a better team when he’s on the floor this season.
However, there are also issues on the defense.
The Eagles allow the third most yards per play in the NFL this season, including five yards per carry. That simply isn’t going to get it done if this team wants to contend for a Super Bowl berth.
If bettors are considering Philly in the futures market, it may want to wait to see how the team looks after the bye – and if it has made any adjustments to turn this season around.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.