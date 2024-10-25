Eagles vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Expect Big Game From Saquon Barkley)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals both expect to make deep playoff runs this season, but they’ve had their ups and downs early in the 2024 season.
Philly enters this game at 4-2 after a dominant win over the New York Giants – arguably the team’s best performance of 2024. Meanwhile the Bengals are looking to get back to .500 for the first time in 2024.
With such a close spread in this game, why not consider betting on some props?
There are three players, including two running backs, that I’m targeting in this Week 8 clash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Bengals
- A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+140)
- Saquon Barkley OVER 74.5 Rush Yards (-115)
- Chase Brown OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+140)
It seems like Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown finds the end zone every time he plays.
Oh, that’s because he has in 2024.
Brown has three scores in three games, racking up 16 receptions for 324 yards on 24 targets from Jalen Hurts.
Cincy has allowed 11 passing scores this season – the sixth most in the NFL – so don’t be shocked if Brown keeps his touchdown streak going.
Saquon Barkley OVER 74.5 Rush Yards (-115)
SI NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is targeting the Eagles star running back in Week 8, and he broke down why in his Player Prop Countdown column earlier in the week:
The Eagles are going to be able to run the ball all over the Bengals this week. Cincinnati ranks 30th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate. Now, they have to try to defend against one of the most effective running backs in the league.
Saquon Barkley is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 109.7 rushing yards per game. Despite being that effective, oddsmakers are still setting his rushing yards total 35 yards less than his season average.
Chase Brown OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Has Chase Brown taken over this backfield from Zack Moss?
Moss lost a costly fumble in Week 6 against the New York Giants, and he’s only seen 12 total carries across his last two games.
Meanwhile, Brown had 15 carries to lead the Bengals in Week 7, playing 58 percent of the team’s snaps. Brown has only cleared 53.5 rushing yards in two games this season, but he’s seen double-digit carries in four straight contests.
The Eagles have been beatable on the ground, allowing 4.7 yards per carry this season.
